OGDEN, Utah (AP) — Bronson Barron threw for 386 yards with four touchdown passes and Weber State rolled to a 44-14 victory over Utah Tech on Saturday night to remain undefeated.

Damon Bankston had 161 yards rushing on 15 carries and a touchdown for Weber State (3-0). Barron completed 25 of 33 passes without an interception. Ty MacPherson made three touchdown catches finished with 140 yards receiving. Jacob Sharp had seven receptions for 116 yards and a touchdown.