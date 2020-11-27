Barcello, Harward help BYU beat New Orleans 86-61

PROVO, Utah (AP) — Alex Barcello had 19 points, seven rebounds and four assists, Richard Harward scored 11 points and grabbed 10 boards, and BYU beat New Orleans 86-61 on Thursday night.

Barcello, a senior who scored a career-high 25 points in a season-opening win over D-II Westminster on Wednesday, made 8 of 12 from the field and 3 of 4 from 3-point range against New Orleans. Kolby Lee and Connor Harding each scored 12 points and Brandon Averette added 11 points for BYU (2-0).

The Cougars used a 12-2 run to take the lead for good midway through the first half and Barcello hit back-to-back jumpers to make it 32-20 with 4:26 left before the break. The Privateers trailed by at least 11 points the rest of the way.

Damion Rosser and Lamont Berzat scored 15 points apiece for New Orleans (0-1).

BYU outrebounded the Privateers 54-28, including 18-6 on the offensive glass, and outscored New Orleans 26-5 in second-chance points. It was the Cougars' most offensive rebounds since the 2016-17 season.

The Cougars shot 52% (34 of 66) from the field and hit 10 3s but hit just 8 of 21 from the free-throw line. They are shooting 46% from the stripe this season.

Gavin Baxter, who played just seven games last season after suffering a torn labrum in September of 2019, left the game in the first half with an apparent knee injury and did not return. The 6-foot-9 forward finished with two points and two rebounds in 12 minutes.