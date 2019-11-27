Bane's double-double leads TCU past Wyoming, 64-47

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Desmond Bane had 22 points and 11 rebounds to lead TCU to a 64-47 victory over Wyoming in the consolation game of the MGM Resorts Main Event on Tuesday night.

It was Bane's second double-double of the season, both in Main Event, and third of his career. The preseason all-Big 12 selection shot 8 of 14 from the field, including four made from 3-point range.

PJ Fuller chipped in with 11 points for the Horned Frogs.

Jake Hendricks had 14 points and six rebounds for Wyoming, while Hunter Maldonado had 13 points and seven rebounds.

TCU (5-1) came out firing, hitting 8 of 13 from the field - including five from 3-point range - during a 19-5 run that opened a 21-7 lead by the midway point of the first half.

It was no surprise, considering the Horned Frogs were looking to avenge their first loss of the season on Sunday, when Clemson erased a 15-point deficit to force overtime. The Tigers handed TCU its first loss of the season to advance to the championship.

TCU, which came in ranked 13th in the nation with 10.6 3-pointers made per game, hit 6 of 14 from long range in the first half. The Horned Frogs were 12-for-27 (44.4 percent) in the first half.

Wyoming (3-5), meanwhile, struggled to find its offense, missing its first five shots and 16 of its first 18. Jake Hendricks ended a scoring drought of 5 minutes, 21 seconds with a 3-pointer at the 9:42 mark, one of just five field goals the Cowboys would hit over the first 20 minutes.

The Cowboys shot a bleak 17.9 percent (5-for-28) in the first half, including 2 of 11 (18.2 percent) from beyond the arc.

BIG PICTURE

Wyoming: After a combined 11-for-51 (21.5 percent) in its two MGM Resorts Main Event games, against Colorado and TCU, the Cowboys saw their first-half shooting percentage drop from 42.3 percent (61-for-144), to 36.9 percent (72-for-195).

TCU: After committing a season-high 21 turnovers against Clemson in the semifinals, the Horned Frogs committed a season-low nine turnovers against Wyoming.

UP NEXT

Wyoming: The Cowboys open Mountain West Conference play by hosting Air Force on Dec. 4.

TCU: The Horned Frogs continue their non-conference slate by opening a three-game home stand against Illinois State on Dec. 3.