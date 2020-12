TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Jahvon Quinerly scored 24 points off the bench and John Petty Jr. scored 13, and Alabama beat Mississippi 82-64 on Tuesday night in a Southeastern Conference opener for both teams.

The win marked Alabama's (6-3, 1-0) 800th SEC victory. The Crimson Tide are only the second team in league history to achieve that mark. Kentucky has 1,012 conference wins.