Mariners fourth. Ty France called out on strikes. Kyle Seager homers to right field. Kyle Lewis flies out to right field to DJ Stewart. Luis Torrens strikes out swinging.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Mariners 1, Orioles 0.

Orioles fifth. Chance Sisco lines out to right center field to Dylan Moore. Rio Ruiz homers to right field. Cedric Mullins flies out to shallow center field to J.P. Crawford. Austin Hays grounds out to shortstop, J.P. Crawford to Evan White.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Orioles 1, Mariners 1.

Mariners eighth. Sam Haggerty singles to right field. Mitch Haniger walks. Sam Haggerty to second. Ty France walks. Mitch Haniger to second. Sam Haggerty to third. Kyle Seager out on a sacrifice fly to center field to Cedric Mullins. Sam Haggerty scores. Kyle Lewis homers to right field. Ty France scores. Mitch Haniger scores. Luis Torrens flies out to deep right field to DJ Stewart. Evan White pops out to shallow infield to Rio Ruiz.

4 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Mariners 5, Orioles 1.

Orioles ninth. Rio Ruiz walks. Cedric Mullins flies out to deep right field to Dylan Moore. Austin Hays strikes out swinging. Trey Mancini singles to center field. Rio Ruiz scores. Pat Valaika singles to right field. Trey Mancini to third. DJ Stewart strikes out swinging.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Mariners 5, Orioles 2.