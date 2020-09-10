Baltimore-N.Y. Mets Runs

Orioles first. Cedric Mullins singles to right field. Jose Iglesias grounds out to shallow infield, Andres Gimenez to Dominic Smith. Cedric Mullins to second. Renato Nunez singles to shallow center field, advances to 2nd. Cedric Mullins scores. DJ Stewart singles to right field. Renato Nunez to third. Ryan Mountcastle singles to shallow center field. DJ Stewart to second. Renato Nunez scores. Rio Ruiz pops out to shallow infield to Dominic Smith. Hanser Alberto grounds out to second base, Robinson Cano to Dominic Smith.

2 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Orioles 2, Mets 0.

Mets second. Dominic Smith doubles to deep right field. Robinson Cano grounds out to shallow infield, Jorge Lopez to Pat Valaika. Pete Alonso singles to shallow infield. Dominic Smith to third. Jeff McNeil singles to shallow right field. Pete Alonso to third. Dominic Smith scores. Andres Gimenez strikes out swinging. Robinson Chirinos strikes out swinging.

1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Orioles 2, Mets 1.

Orioles third. Renato Nunez called out on strikes. DJ Stewart singles to shallow left field. Ryan Mountcastle singles to center field. DJ Stewart to second. Rio Ruiz doubles to deep left center field. Ryan Mountcastle scores. DJ Stewart scores. Hanser Alberto singles to shallow center field. Rio Ruiz scores. Chance Sisco lines out to deep right field to Michael Conforto. Pat Valaika grounds out to shallow infield, Robinson Cano to Dominic Smith.

3 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Orioles 5, Mets 1.

Mets fourth. Dominic Smith strikes out swinging. Robinson Cano strikes out swinging. Pete Alonso singles to right field. Jeff McNeil homers to left field. Pete Alonso scores. Andres Gimenez grounds out to shallow infield, Jose Iglesias to Pat Valaika.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Orioles 5, Mets 3.

Orioles fifth. DJ Stewart homers to right field. Ryan Mountcastle singles to shallow infield. Rio Ruiz walks. Ryan Mountcastle to second. Hanser Alberto flies out to left center field to Jeff McNeil. Chance Sisco strikes out swinging. Pat Valaika strikes out swinging.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Orioles 6, Mets 3.

Mets fifth. Robinson Chirinos strikes out swinging. Brandon Nimmo grounds out to second base, Hanser Alberto to Pat Valaika. Michael Conforto homers to center field. J.D. Davis walks. Dominic Smith singles to right field. J.D. Davis to third. Fielding error by DJ Stewart. Robinson Cano singles to center field. Dominic Smith to second. J.D. Davis scores. Pete Alonso pops out to Chance Sisco.

2 runs, 3 hits, 1 error, 2 left on. Orioles 6, Mets 5.

Mets sixth. Jeff McNeil strikes out swinging. Andres Gimenez homers to left field. Robinson Chirinos grounds out to shallow infield, Pat Valaika to Dillon Tate. Brandon Nimmo grounds out to shallow infield to Pat Valaika.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Orioles 6, Mets 6.

Mets eighth. Pete Alonso homers to center field. Jeff McNeil walks. Andres Gimenez reaches on a fielder's choice to second base. Jeff McNeil out at second. Robinson Chirinos flies out to right field to Mason Williams.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Mets 7, Orioles 6.