Orioles sixth. Ryan Mountcastle strikes out on a foul tip. Austin Hays pops out to second base to Jose Altuve. Kyle Stowers singles to right field. Ramon Urias homers to left field. Kyle Stowers scores. Rougned Odor walks. Jorge Mateo strikes out swinging.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Orioles 2, Astros 0.