Orioles first. Cedric Mullins homers to right field. Adley Rutschman lines out to shallow center field to Amed Rosario. Anthony Santander homers to center field. Ramon Urias walks. Gunnar Henderson reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Ramon Urias out at second. Jesus Aguilar strikes out swinging.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Orioles 2, Guardians 0.