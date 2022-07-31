Baltimore-Cincinnati Runs

Reds sixth. Jonathan India walks. Donovan Solano walks. Jonathan India to second. Tommy Pham lines out to deep right field to Trey Mancini. Jonathan India to third. Joey Votto singles to shallow left field. Donovan Solano to second. Jonathan India scores. Brandon Drury pinch-hitting for Mike Moustakas. Brandon Drury walks. Joey Votto to second. Donovan Solano to third. Kyle Farmer out on a sacrifice fly to deep center field to Austin Hays. Joey Votto to third. Donovan Solano scores. Nick Senzel strikes out swinging.
2 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 2 left on. Reds 2, Orioles 0.