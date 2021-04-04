Baltimore-Boston Runs

Orioles first. Cedric Mullins doubles to deep left center field. Trey Mancini singles to left center field. Cedric Mullins to third. Anthony Santander singles to shortstop. Trey Mancini to second. Cedric Mullins scores. Ryan Mountcastle strikes out on a foul tip. Rio Ruiz strikes out swinging. Maikel Franco doubles to shallow left field. Anthony Santander scores. Trey Mancini scores. Freddy Galvis grounds out to second base, Christian Arroyo to Bobby Dalbec.
3 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Orioles 3, Red sox 0.