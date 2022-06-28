Baltimore 9, Seattle 2

|Baltimore
|Seattle
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|38
|9
|12
|9
|Totals
|30
|2
|3
|2
|Mullins cf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|Crawford ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Mancini dh
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Rodríguez cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Santander lf
|4
|1
|1
|3
|Winker lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|McKenna lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Suárez 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Hays rf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Trammell rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Rutschman c
|5
|1
|2
|2
|Raleigh c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Mountcastle 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Upton dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Odor 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Frazier 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Martin 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Moore 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Araúz 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Mateo ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Baltimore
|112
|301
|001
|—
|9
|Seattle
|000
|011
|000
|—
|2