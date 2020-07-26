https://www.darientimes.com/sports/article/Baltimore-7-Boston-4-15435470.php
Baltimore 7, Boston 4
|Baltimore
|Boston
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|33
|7
|10
|7
|Totals
|34
|4
|7
|4
|Hays cf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Peraza 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Santander rf-lf
|4
|2
|1
|2
|Martinez dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Iglesias ss
|5
|1
|4
|1
|Devers 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Ruiz 3b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Bogaerts ss
|4
|0
|1
|2
|Alberto 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Pillar rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Davis 1b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|a-Benintendi ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Núñez dh
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Vázquez c
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Sisco c
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Verdugo lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|D.Stewart lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Chavis 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1-Mullins pr-rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bradley Jr. cf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Baltimore
|201
|300
|001
|—
|7
|Boston
|010
|012
|000
|—
|4
E_Iglesias (1). DP_Baltimore 1, Boston 1. LOB_Baltimore 9, Boston 3. 2B_Iglesias 2 (3), Davis (1), Devers (1). HR_Ruiz (2), Santander (1), Vázquez (1), Pillar (1). SF_Hays (1). S_D.Stewart (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Baltimore
|LeBlanc, W, 1-0
|5
|2-3
|4
|4
|4
|0
|4
|Castro, H, 2
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Scott, H, 1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sulser, S, 1-1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Boston
|Weber, L, 0-1
|3
|2-3
|6
|6
|6
|3
|0
|Brewer
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Walden
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Barnes
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Brice
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
Umpires_Home, Alan Porter; First, Sean Barber; Second, Mark Wegner; Third, Marty Foster.
T_3:13. .
