Baltimore 5, Houston 2

DP_Baltimore 1, Houston 0. LOB_Baltimore 8, Houston 5. 2B_Mountcastle (13). HR_Hays (8). SB_Mullins (15). SF_Severino (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Baltimore M.Harvey 4 1-3 4 2 2 2 3 Scott W,3-3 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 4 Fry H,8 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 0 Sulser S,3-3 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 1

Houston Garcia L,6-5 4 3 4 4 3 5 Bielak 1 1 0 0 0 0 Javier 1 2-3 1 0 0 2 3 Hartman 2 1-3 3 1 1 0 2

WP_Bielak.

Umpires_Home, CB Bucknor; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Kerwin Danley; Third, Junior Valentine.

T_3:34. A_28,124 (41,168).