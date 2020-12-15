Baltimore 47, Cleveland 42

Cle_Chubb 7 run (Parkey kick), 9:06. Drive: 11 plays, 81 yards, 5:54. Key Plays: D.Johnson kick return to Cleveland 19; Mayfield 20 pass to Njoku; Mayfield 10 pass to Hunt on 3rd-and-4; Landry 12 pass to Chubb; Mayfield 11 pass to Njoku. Cleveland 7, Baltimore 0.

Bal_L.Jackson 5 run (Tucker kick), 3:04. Drive: 9 plays, 73 yards, 6:02. Key Plays: Duvernay kick return to Baltimore 27; L.Jackson 7 run on 3rd-and-6; Stewart 29-yard defensive pass interference penalty on 3rd-and-7; L.Jackson 13 run. Baltimore 7, Cleveland 7.

Second Quarter

Bal_Edwards 11 run (Tucker kick), 7:49. Drive: 8 plays, 80 yards, 4:41. Key Plays: Dobbins 11 run; L.Jackson 10 run; Dobbins 13 run; L.Jackson 10 pass to Snead; L.Jackson 20 run. Baltimore 14, Cleveland 7.

Cle_Chubb 14 run (Parkey kick), 4:16. Drive: 7 plays, 75 yards, 3:33. Key Plays: Mayfield 11 pass to Landry on 3rd-and-8; Mayfield 37 pass to Peoples-Jones. Baltimore 14, Cleveland 14.

Bal_L.Jackson 17 run (Tucker kick), :30. Drive: 4 plays, 56 yards, 00:31. Key Play: L.Jackson 39 pass to Andrews on 3rd-and-10. Baltimore 21, Cleveland 14.

Third Quarter

Bal_Edwards 19 run (Tucker kick), 12:47. Drive: 4 plays, 75 yards, 2:13. Key Play: L.Jackson 44 run on 3rd-and-3. Baltimore 28, Cleveland 14.

Cle_Hunt 5 run (kick failed), 9:06. Drive: 11 plays, 75 yards, 3:41. Key Plays: Chubb 11 run; Mayfield 14 pass to Njoku; Mayfield 26 pass to Hunt on 3rd-and-1. Baltimore 28, Cleveland 20.

Bal_Dobbins 1 run (kick blocked), 4:21. Drive: 1 play, 1 yard, 00:03. Key Play: Bowser 17 interception return to Cleveland 1. Baltimore 34, Cleveland 20.

Fourth Quarter

Cle_Higgins 21 pass from Mayfield (Peoples-Jones pass from Mayfield), 13:36. Drive: 12 plays, 75 yards, 5:45. Key Plays: Mayfield 5 run on 3rd-and-5; Mayfield 2 run on 3rd-and-6; Mayfield 12 pass to Landry on 4th-and-4; Hunt 10 run; Mayfield 4 run on 3rd-and-8. Baltimore 34, Cleveland 28.

Cle_Mayfield 5 run (Parkey kick), 6:33. Drive: 12 plays, 70 yards, 6:13. Key Plays: Mayfield 12 pass to Landry; Mayfield 10 pass to Higgins; Chubb 13 run. Cleveland 35, Baltimore 34.

Bal_M.Brown 44 pass from L.Jackson (Dobbins run), 1:51. Drive: 9 plays, 79 yards, 4:42. Key Plays: Duvernay kick return to Baltimore 21; McSorley 13 pass to Snead on 3rd-and-10. Baltimore 42, Cleveland 35.

Cle_Hunt 22 pass from Mayfield (Parkey kick), 1:04. Drive: 4 plays, 75 yards, 00:47. Key Plays: Mayfield 30 pass to Peoples-Jones; Mayfield 16 pass to Hunt. Baltimore 42, Cleveland 42.

Bal_FG Tucker 55, :02. Drive: 6 plays, 38 yards, 1:02. Key Plays: L.Jackson 14 pass to Andrews; L.Jackson 14 pass to Andrews. Baltimore 45, Cleveland 42.

Bal_safety, :00. Drive: 1 play, -25 yards, 00:02. Baltimore 47, Cleveland 42.

A_11,974.

Bal Cle FIRST DOWNS 25 33 Rushing 13 10 Passing 9 18 Penalty 3 5 THIRD DOWN EFF 6-11 5-12 FOURTH DOWN EFF 1-1 2-2 TOTAL NET YARDS 385 493 Total Plays 57 76 Avg Gain 6.8 6.5 NET YARDS RUSHING 231 138 Rushes 32 28 Avg per rush 7.2 4.9 NET YARDS PASSING 154 355 Sacked-Yds lost 4-22 0-0 Gross-Yds passing 176 355 Completed-Att. 12-21 29-48 Had Intercepted 0 1 Yards-Pass Play 6.2 7.4 KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB 8-7-7 7-5-4 PUNTS-Avg. 4-43.0 2-45.5 Punts blocked 0 0 FGs-PATs blocked 0-1 0-0 TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE 88 21 Punt Returns 0-0 1-5 Kickoff Returns 3-71 1-16 Interceptions 1-17 0-0 PENALTIES-Yds 8-69 8-75 FUMBLES-Lost 1-0 7-0 TIME OF POSSESSION 28:03 31:57

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Baltimore, Jackson 9-124, Dobbins 13-53, Edwards 7-49, Hill 1-4, McSorley 2-1. Cleveland, Chubb 17-82, Hunt 6-33, Mayfield 5-23.

PASSING_Baltimore, Jackson 11-17-0-163, McSorley 1-4-0-13. Cleveland, Mayfield 28-47-1-343, Landry 1-1-0-12.

RECEIVING_Baltimore, Andrews 5-78, Snead 3-29, M.Brown 2-50, Boykin 1-15, Edwards 1-4. Cleveland, Hunt 6-77, Higgins 6-68, Landry 6-52, Peoples-Jones 3-74, Njoku 3-45, Bryant 3-18, Chubb 2-21.

PUNT RETURNS_Baltimore, None. Cleveland, Peoples-Jones 1-5.

KICKOFF RETURNS_Baltimore, Duvernay 3-71. Cleveland, D.Johnson 1-16.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Baltimore, Elliott 5-2-0, Clark 4-5-0, Harris 4-1-0, Peters 4-1-0, Queen 3-5-0, Humphrey 3-1-0, Judon 2-3-0, Board 2-0-0, Bowser 1-2-0, Madubuike 1-2-0, B.Williams 1-2-0, Levine 1-0-0, Ngakoue 1-0-0, Smith 1-0-0, Fort 0-4-0, Ellis 0-2-0, Campbell 0-1-0, McPhee 0-1-0, Ward 0-1-0, Wolfe 0-1-0. Cleveland, Joseph 5-2-0, Richardson 3-3-1, Takitaki 3-2-1, Mitchell 3-1-0, Stewart 3-1-0, Ogunjobi 2-2-0, Smith 2-2-0, Vernon 2-1-2, Phillips 2-0-0, Redwine 2-0-0, Sendejo 2-0-0, Garrett 1-2-0, Goodson 1-2-0, K.Johnson 1-1-0, Elliott 0-1-0.

INTERCEPTIONS_Baltimore, Bowser 1-17. Cleveland, None.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Cleveland, Parkey 39.

OFFICIALS_Referee Bill Vinovich, Ump Terry Jr. Killens, HL Mike Carr, LJ Jeff Seeman, FJ David Meslow, SJ Don Willard, BJ Perry Paganelli, Replay Mark Butterworth.