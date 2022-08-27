Was_FG Slye 44, 4:30. Drive: 6 plays, 47 yards, 2:29. Key Plays: Howell 16 pass to D.Brown; Howell 15 pass to Erickson. Washington 3, Baltimore 0.

Second Quarter

Bal_D.Robinson 67 pass from A.Brown (Dicker kick), 14:13. Drive: 2 plays, 71 yards, 00:47. Baltimore 7, Washington 3.

Was_FG Slye 24, 4:31. Drive: 11 plays, 39 yards, 5:22. Key Play: Howell 7 run on 3rd-and-2. Baltimore 7, Washington 6.

Third Quarter

Bal_FG Dicker 38, 13:01. Drive: 6 plays, 55 yards, 1:59. Key Play: A.Brown 50 pass to Victor. Baltimore 10, Washington 6.

Bal_A.Brown 6 run (Dicker kick), 8:22. Drive: 4 plays, 86 yards, 2:09. Key Plays: A.Brown 52 pass to D.Robinson; A.Brown 24 pass to Oliver. Baltimore 17, Washington 6.

Fourth Quarter

Was_FG Slye 29, 12:17. Drive: 18 plays, 64 yards, 11:05. Key Plays: Howell 13 run; Howell 8 run on 3rd-and-9; Patterson 2 run on 4th-and-1; Howell 6 run on 3rd-and-8; Howell 4 pass to Erickson on 4th-and-2; Howell 28 pass to Cole; Howell 18 pass to Patterson. Baltimore 17, Washington 9.

Was_Bonnafon 13 pass from Howell (pass failed), 5:28. Drive: 8 plays, 66 yards, 4:29. Key Plays: Howell 28 pass to Michel; Howell 8 pass to Cole on 3rd-and-7; Howell 18 pass to Blanton. Baltimore 17, Washington 15.

___

Was Bal FIRST DOWNS 22 9 Rushing 10 2 Passing 11 7 Penalty 1 0 THIRD DOWN EFF 6-16 1-8 FOURTH DOWN EFF 2-3 0-0 TOTAL NET YARDS 388 302 Total Plays 70 37 Avg Gain 5.5 8.2 NET YARDS RUSHING 134 21 Rushes 30 14 Avg per rush 4.467 1.5 NET YARDS PASSING 254 281 Sacked-Yds lost 5-26 0-0 Gross-Yds passing 280 281 Completed-Att. 24-35 17-23 Had Intercepted 0 0 Yards-Pass Play 6.35 12.217 KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB 5-4-3 4-3-3 PUNTS-Avg. 3-54.333 6-47.167 Punts blocked 0 0 FGs-PATs blocked 0-0 0-0 TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE 57 41 Punt Returns 4-42 2-0 Kickoff Returns 1-15 2-41 Interceptions 0-0 0-0 PENALTIES-Yds 10-82 4-32 FUMBLES-Lost 0-0 1-0 TIME OF POSSESSION 39:29 20:31

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Washington, Howell 8-62, Patterson 11-47, Bonnafon 10-24, Michel 1-1. Baltimore, Badie 5-12, Brown 3-8, McCrary 4-1, Davis 2-0.

PASSING_Washington, Howell 24-35-0-280. Baltimore, Brown 15-19-0-256, Huntley 2-4-0-25.

RECEIVING_Washington, Erickson 5-36, Patterson 4-45, Milne 4-37, Michel 3-41, Brown 2-42, Cole 2-36, Bonnafon 2-19, Blanton 1-18, Rogers 1-6. Baltimore, Robinson 4-135, Victor 4-74, Oliver 2-41, McCrary 2-1, Polk 1-10, Bridges 1-8, Webb 1-8, Mason 1-4, Badie 1-0.

PUNT RETURNS_Washington, Erickson 3-39, Milne 1-3. Baltimore, Robinson 2-0.

KICKOFF RETURNS_Washington, Cole 1-15. Baltimore, Badie 2-41.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Washington, Holmes 6-0-0, Reaves 4-0-0, Harris 3-0-0, Elder 2-0-0, Gardner 2-0-0, Hudson 2-0-0, Davis 1-1-0, Eifler 1-1-0, Hamilton 1-1-0, Neal 1-1-0, Bradley-King 1-0-0, Johnson 1-0-0, Smith-Williams 1-0-0, Obada 0-1-0, Walker 0-1-0, Wise 0-1-0. Baltimore, Ross 7-4-0, Jefferson 6-3-0, Nichols 5-3-0, Welch 4-5-2.5, Worley 4-0-0, Stone 3-3-.5, A.Washington 3-3-0, Stephens 3-0-0, McClain 2-2-0, Seymour 2-1-0, Means 1-2-.5, Moon 1-1-.5, Crawford 1-1-0, Vereen 1-1-0, Mack 0-3-.5, B.Washington 0-1-.5, Madubuike 0-1-0.

INTERCEPTIONS_Washington, None. Baltimore, None.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Washington, Slye 43.

___

OFFICIALS_Referee Carl Cheffers, Ump Brandon Cruse, HL Mike Carr, LJ Jeff Seeman, FJ Nathan Jones, SJ Eugene Hall, BJ Matt Edwards, Replay Andrew Lambert.