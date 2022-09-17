Baker, Southern Illinois stun Northwestern 31-24 MATT CARLSON, Associated Press Sep. 17, 2022 Updated: Sep. 17, 2022 4:41 p.m.
EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Nic Baker hit Jacob Garrett with a touchdown pass for the second time in the game to break a tie with 12:28 left in the fourth quarter, and Southern Illinois went on to top Northwestern 31-24 on Saturday.
Garrett caught Baker’s toss to cap a 19-play, 74-yard drive to put the Salukis ahead 23-17 as SIU (1-2) beat a Big Ten opponent for only the second time. A Missouri Valley Conference member, Southern Illinois' other win over a Big Ten foe — against seven losses — was against Indiana in 2006 when coach Nick Hill was their quarterback.