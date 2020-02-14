BYU 77, Loyola Marymount 54
Childs 3-10 3-4 9, Lee 1-2 0-0 2, Barcello 6-9 0-0 18, Haws 5-11 3-3 17, Toolson 3-9 1-2 9, Nixon 0-3 2-4 2, Harding 3-3 0-0 9, Seljaas 3-9 0-0 8, Baxter 0-2 0-0 0, Nield 0-0 0-0 0, Maughan 0-0 0-0 0, Troy 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 25-59 9-13 77.
Dortch 2-4 1-1 5, Leaupepe 6-9 2-2 15, Scott 9-16 0-3 18, Johansson 0-4 2-2 2, Zivanovic 2-4 0-1 4, dos Anjos 1-1 1-1 3, Bell 1-4 0-0 2, Williams 0-0 0-0 0, Alipiev 1-1 0-0 2, Jawara 1-3 0-0 3, Nekic 0-0 0-0 0, Seebold 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-46 6-10 54.
Halftime_BYU 32-24. 3-Point Goals_BYU 18-40 (Barcello 6-9, Haws 4-8, Harding 3-3, Seljaas 2-7, Toolson 2-8, Troy 1-1, Childs 0-2, Nixon 0-2), Loyola Marymount 2-11 (Jawara 1-2, Leaupepe 1-3, Dortch 0-1, Scott 0-1, Johansson 0-4). Rebounds_BYU 29 (Nixon 6), Loyola Marymount 27 (Dortch, Johansson 6). Assists_BYU 18 (Childs, Barcello, Haws, Toolson 3), Loyola Marymount 6 (Leaupepe, Scott, Johansson, dos Anjos, Williams, Nekic 1). Total Fouls_BYU 12, Loyola Marymount 18.