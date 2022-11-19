BYU 65, Washington St. 56

Bubakar 7-8 1-1 15, Gustin 6-10 3-4 15, Barcello 0-1 2-2 2, Falatea 8-16 2-3 19, Smiler 2-4 2-3 7, Bosquez 0-0 0-0 0, Calvert 0-0 0-0 0, Mackey-Williams 2-2 3-3 7, Totals 25-41 13-16 65
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies
- Darien defeats Greenwich in battle of defending state swim champs
- Herget, Darien football rally past Wilton in final minute