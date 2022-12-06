Skip to main content
BUFFALO 91, ST. JOHN FISHER 53

FG FT Reb
ST. JOHN FISHER Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Cook 27 5-11 1-1 2-4 2 1 12
Trapper 27 6-12 2-3 0-2 3 2 15
Foley 19 1-3 0-0 0-2 1 1 3
Gentile 17 1-3 0-0 0-2 0 2 3
S.Williams 21 1-3 0-0 0-5 4 0 3
McRoy 13 1-2 0-2 0-5 2 0 2
Recore 12 0-1 0-0 1-1 0 1 0
C.Williams 12 1-3 0-2 0-6 2 1 3
Kegler 9 0-3 1-2 0-1 0 0 1
Thompson 9 1-3 0-0 0-1 0 0 2
Lettko 8 1-4 0-0 0-1 0 1 2
Popoola 7 0-2 2-2 1-2 1 1 2
Fowler 6 0-0 3-4 0-2 0 3 3
Sullivan 5 0-0 0-0 0-1 0 0 0
Morrell 3 0-2 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Panara 3 0-3 0-0 0-0 0 1 0
Fay 1 0-2 0-0 2-2 1 0 0
Recco 1 1-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 2
Totals 200 19-58 9-16 6-37 16 14 53

Percentages: FG .328, FT .563.

3-Point Goals: 6-20, .300 (S.Williams 1-1, C.Williams 1-2, Cook 1-2, Trapper 1-2, Foley 1-3, Gentile 1-3, Lettko 0-1, Popoola 0-1, Morrell 0-2, Panara 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: None.

Turnovers: 25 (S.Williams 4, C.Williams 3, Cook 3, Trapper 3, Gentile 2, Kegler 2, McRoy 2, Popoola 2, Lettko, Panara, Recore, Sullivan).

Steals: 8 (Trapper 2, Cook, Gentile, Kegler, Lettko, Panara, Recore).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
BUFFALO Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Adams 20 4-8 1-2 1-4 2 1 12
Smith 15 2-3 0-2 2-6 0 3 4
Foster 27 2-5 2-2 1-3 6 1 6
C.Jones 23 3-10 0-0 0-7 5 0 9
Powell 21 5-8 2-2 1-2 4 3 13
Blocker 27 2-9 0-0 0-5 6 2 6
Hardnett 17 4-7 2-5 1-6 2 2 11
Jack 16 2-2 0-0 0-1 0 1 4
K.Jones 14 3-7 2-2 0-0 1 0 9
Ceaser 11 7-11 0-0 0-2 0 1 17
Williamson 9 0-0 0-2 0-4 1 1 0
Totals 200 34-70 9-17 6-40 27 15 91

Percentages: FG .486, FT .529.

3-Point Goals: 14-38, .368 (Ceaser 3-6, Adams 3-7, C.Jones 3-8, Blocker 2-6, Hardnett 1-3, K.Jones 1-3, Powell 1-3, Foster 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Jack, Williamson).

Turnovers: 13 (Powell 3, Blocker 2, Smith 2, Williamson 2, Adams, Ceaser, Hardnett, K.Jones).

Steals: 19 (Ceaser 4, Blocker 3, Smith 3, Adams 2, Foster 2, Hardnett 2, C.Jones, K.Jones, Powell).

Technical Fouls: None.

St. John Fisher 26 27 53
Buffalo 51 40 91

A_1,575 (6,100).

Written By