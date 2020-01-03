Austin Peay beats SE Missouri 78-63 to open OVC play

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn (AP) — Jordyn Adams scored 22 points and Terry Taylor added another 22 points and grabbed 11 rebounds as Austin Peay opened Ohio Valley Conference play by beating Southeast Missouri 78-63 on Thursday night.

Carlos Paez had 13 points and Antuan Butler dished six assists to help Austin Peay (7-7) collect its sixth straight home victory.

Alex Caldwell had 12 points for the Redhawks (4-10). Skyler Hogan and DQ Nicholas each had 11 points.

Austin Peay faces UT Martin at home on Saturday. Southeast Missouri faces Murray State on the road on Saturday.

