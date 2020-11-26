Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
AUBURN (1-0) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Thompson 22 7-9 2-2 4-7 0 3 16
Coulibaly 19 2-8 0-0 1-6 2 2 4
Hughes 10 0-1 0-0 1-1 0 0 0
Lowery 24 1-2 2-2 0-5 4 0 4
Scott-Grayson 17 3-8 1-1 0-1 2 0 7
Jordan 20 5-9 2-2 3-3 0 0 16
Rice 16 1-5 2-2 3-4 5 0 4
Robinson-Nwagwu 17 3-5 0-0 0-4 2 1 6
Wells 12 3-6 0-0 0-0 1 0 7
Donahue 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Levy 19 3-5 0-2 0-3 2 0 8
McFadden 1 0-0 0-0 0-1 0 0 0
Patton 18 2-6 1-2 2-5 1 0 6
Reese 4 0-1 4-4 0-1 0 1 4
Team 0 0-0 0-0 1-4 0 0 0
Totals 200 30-65 14-17 15-45 19 7 82

Percentages: FG 46.154, FT .824.

3-Point Goals: 8-20, .4 (Jordan 4-6, Levy 2-4, Wells 1-3, Patton 1-2, Coulibaly 0-2, Rice 0-1, Robinson-Nwagwu 0-1, Reese 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 1 (Coulibaly 1)

Turnovers: 14 (Lowery 4, Coulibaly 2, Jordan 2, Rice 2, Thompson 1, Scott-Grayson 1, Robinson-Nwagwu 1, Patton 1)

Steals: 13 (Robinson-Nwagwu 4, Thompson 2, Levy 2, Patton 2, Coulibaly 1, Scott-Grayson 1, Jordan 1)

Technical Fouls: None

FG FT Reb
SC-UPSTATE (0-1) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Gibbons 13 1-5 0-0 0-1 0 2 2
Prudent 32 2-7 6-6 1-10 0 5 10
Kuzmina 17 0-2 0-0 0-1 2 1 0
McCutcheon 32 2-7 0-0 0-0 5 2 6
Wilson 32 0-7 0-0 0-0 1 2 0
Flantos 26 2-5 0-0 2-5 0 2 4
Timberlake 11 0-1 0-0 0-1 0 3 0
Coleman 5 1-2 0-0 0-1 0 0 2
McCaughan 30 5-11 0-0 0-0 5 2 15
Sampson 2 1-2 0-0 0-1 0 0 2
Team 0 0-0 0-0 2-6 0 0 0
Totals 200 14-49 6-6 5-26 13 19 41

Percentages: FG 28.571, FT 1.000.

3-Point Goals: 7-21, .333 (McCaughan 5-11, McCutcheon 2-6, Gibbons 0-1, Kuzmina 0-1, Wilson 0-2)

Blocked Shots: None.

Turnovers: 25 (McCaughan 6, Wilson 5, Prudent 3, Flantos 3, Gibbons 2, McCutcheon 2, Timberlake 2, Kuzmina 1, Sampson 1)

Steals: 9 (Kuzmina 3, Prudent 2, McCutcheon 1, Wilson 1, Flantos 1, McCaughan 1)

Technical Fouls: None

SC-Upstate 2 7 23 9 41
Auburn 16 24 23 19 82

A_588

Officials_Ashlee Goode, Kylie Galloway, Michael McConnell