Auburn 48, LSU 11
|LSU
|0
|3
|0
|8
|—
|11
|Auburn
|0
|21
|21
|6
|—
|48
AUB_Stove 9 pass from Nix (Carlson kick), 12:13.
AUB_Tutt 20 fumble return (Carlson kick), 5:27.
AUB_Capers 9 pass from Nix (Carlson kick), :40.
LSU_FG York 50, :00.
AUB_Nix 5 run (Carlson kick), 11:35.
AUB_Bigsby 2 run (Carlson kick), 8:55.
AUB_Bigsby 3 run (Carlson kick), 1:33.
AUB_Schwartz 91 pass from Nix (kick failed), 14:37.
LSU_Boutte 43 pass from M.Johnson (M.Johnson run), 8:43.
|LSU
|AUB
|First downs
|20
|23
|Rushes-yards
|27-32
|44-206
|Passing
|315
|300
|Comp-Att-Int
|28-48-2
|18-26-0
|Return Yards
|85
|29
|Punts-Avg.
|7-48.9
|5-41.6
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-1
|1-1
|Penalties-Yards
|2-25
|3-12
|Time of Possession
|28:31
|31:29
RUSHING_LSU, Emery 9-21, Curry 3-8, M.Johnson 7-5, Davis-Price 3-0, Finley 5-(minus 2). Auburn, Nix 11-81, Bigsby 15-71, Stove 3-21, Shivers 5-18, Richards 5-16, Loy 2-2, Schwartz 1-1, (Team) 2-(minus 4).
PASSING_LSU, Finley 13-24-2-143, M.Johnson 15-24-0-172. Auburn, Nix 18-24-0-300, Loy 0-2-0-0.
RECEIVING_LSU, Gilbert 6-55, McMath 5-51, T.Marshall 4-28, K.Moore 3-24, Boutte 2-48, J.Jenkins 2-30, Kirklin 2-27, Palmer 1-24, Curry 1-10, Carter 1-9, Davis-Price 1-9. Auburn, Stove 5-64, Schwartz 4-123, S.Williams 4-71, Pegues 3-29, Capers 1-9, Shivers 1-4.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_LSU, York 54.