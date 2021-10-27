Skip to main content
Sports

Atlanta leads series 1-0

g ab r h 2b 3b hr rbi bb so avg
Totals 1 38 6 12 2 0 2 6 3 12 .316
Soler dh 1 5 1 2 0 0 1 2 0 2 .400
Rosario lf 1 5 1 2 1 0 0 0 0 1 .400
Albies 2b 1 5 1 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 .400
Swanson ss 1 3 1 1 0 0 0 0 1 1 .333
Freeman 1b 1 3 0 1 0 0 0 1 1 1 .333
d'Arnaud c 1 4 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 2 .250
Pederson rf 1 4 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 .250
Duvall cf-rf 1 4 1 1 0 0 1 2 1 2 .250
Riley 3b 1 5 0 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 .200
Heredia cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 ---

___

Houston
g ab r h 2b 3b hr rbi bb so avg
Totals 1 35 2 8 2 1 0 2 3 11 .229
Brantley lf 1 5 0 3 1 0 0 0 0 0 .600
Tucker rf 1 4 1 2 1 0 0 0 0 1 .500
Gurriel 1b 1 4 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 .500
Alvarez dh 1 3 1 1 0 1 0 0 1 1 .333
McCormick cf 1 3 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 2 .000
Maldonado c 1 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Díaz ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 ---
Correa ss 1 3 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 1 .000
Castro c-ph 1 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Bregman 3b 1 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 .000
Altuve 2b 1 5 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 .000

___

PITCHING SUMMARY Atlanta
More for you
g cg ip h r er bb so hb wp w l sv era
Jackson 1 0 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 3 0 0 0 0 0 0.00
Morton 1 0 2 1-3 1 0 0 2 3 0 1 0 0 0 0.00
Smith 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.00
Minter 1 0 2 2-3 3 1 1 0 3 0 0 1 0 0 3.38
Matzek 1 0 1 1-3 3 1 1 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 6.75

___

Houston
g cg ip h r er bb so hb wp w l sv era
García 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 0.00
Maton 1 0 1 2 0 0 1 2 0 0 0 0 0 0.00
Odorizzi 1 0 2 1-3 1 0 0 0 5 0 0 0 0 0 0.00
Raley 1 0 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0.00
Stanek 1 0 1 1 1 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 9.00
Valdez 1 0 2 8 5 5 1 2 0 0 0 1 0 22.50

___

SCORE BY INNINGS
Atlanta 212 000 010 6
Houston 000 100 010 2

E_Swanson, Gurriel. LOB_Atlanta 15, Houston 17. 2B_Rosario, Riley, Brantley, Tucker. 3B_Alvarez. HR_Soler, Duvall. RBIs_Soler 2, Freeman, Duvall 2, Riley, McCormick, Correa. SB_Albies. SF_Freeman.

Umpires_(Game 1) Home, Chris Conroy; First, Tom Hallion; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, Ted Barrett; Right, Alfonso Marquez; Left, Mike Muchlinski.

T_Game 1 at Houston, 4:06.

A_Game 1 at Houston, 42825.