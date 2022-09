Braves first. Ronald Acuna Jr. singles to shallow center field. Dansby Swanson homers to center field. Ronald Acuna Jr. scores. Austin Riley called out on strikes. Matt Olson singles to center field. Travis d'Arnaud called out on strikes. Vaughn Grissom strikes out swinging.

2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Braves 2, Mariners 0.

Mariners second. Eugenio Suarez grounds out to shortstop, Dansby Swanson to Matt Olson. Jesse Winker walks. Carlos Santana homers to right field. Jesse Winker scores. Adam Frazier strikes out swinging. Cal Raleigh flies out to shallow center field to Michael Harris II.

2 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Braves 2, Mariners 2.

Braves fourth. Michael Harris II doubles to left center field. Marcell Ozuna flies out to deep center field to Julio Rodriguez. Michael Harris II to third. Robbie Grossman singles to left field. Michael Harris II scores. Ronald Acuna Jr. strikes out swinging. Dansby Swanson grounds out to shortstop, Eugenio Suarez to Ty France.

1 run, 2 hits, 1 error, 1 left on. Braves 3, Mariners 2.

Braves fifth. Austin Riley flies out to deep left field to Jesse Winker. Matt Olson lines out to shortstop to Eugenio Suarez. Travis d'Arnaud homers to center field. Vaughn Grissom flies out to Mitch Haniger.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Braves 4, Mariners 2.

Mariners fifth. Adam Frazier grounds out to second base, Vaughn Grissom to Matt Olson. Cal Raleigh flies out to left center field to Michael Harris II. J.P. Crawford homers to right field. Julio Rodriguez walks. Ty France flies out to center field to Michael Harris II.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Braves 4, Mariners 3.

Braves sixth. Michael Harris II homers to left field. Marcell Ozuna grounds out to shortstop, Eugenio Suarez to Ty France. Robbie Grossman homers to right field. Ronald Acuna Jr. grounds out to shortstop, Adam Frazier to Ty France. Dansby Swanson walks. Austin Riley strikes out on a foul tip.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Braves 6, Mariners 3.

Mariners seventh. Carlos Santana homers to center field. Adam Frazier grounds out to shortstop, Dansby Swanson to Matt Olson. Cal Raleigh singles to center field. J.P. Crawford strikes out swinging. Julio Rodriguez walks. Cal Raleigh to second. Ty France strikes out swinging.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Braves 6, Mariners 4.