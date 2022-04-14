Atlanta-San Diego Runs

Padres first. Trent Grisham called out on strikes. Austin Nola hit by pitch. Manny Machado singles to right field. Austin Nola to second. Jake Cronenworth hit by pitch. Manny Machado to second. Austin Nola to third. Luke Voit strikes out swinging. Eric Hosmer singles to center field. Jake Cronenworth to third. Manny Machado scores. Austin Nola scores. Wil Myers singles to right field. Eric Hosmer to third. Jake Cronenworth scores. Fielding error by Eddie Rosario. Jurickson Profar grounds out to first base to Matt Olson.

3 runs, 3 hits, 1 error, 2 left on. Padres 3, Braves 0.

Padres second. C.J. Abrams homers to left field. Trent Grisham grounds out to shallow right field to Matt Olson. Austin Nola flies out to deep center field to Adam Duvall. Manny Machado singles to shallow center field. Jake Cronenworth singles to left field. Manny Machado to third. Luke Voit doubles to deep left field. Jake Cronenworth to third. Manny Machado scores. Eric Hosmer grounds out to shallow infield, Travis d'Arnaud to Matt Olson.

2 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Padres 5, Braves 0.

Padres sixth. Austin Nola walks. Manny Machado singles to center field. Austin Nola to second. Jake Cronenworth called out on strikes. Luke Voit singles to shallow center field. Manny Machado scores. Austin Nola scores. Eric Hosmer singles to left field. Luke Voit to second. Wil Myers pops out to first base to Matt Olson. Jurickson Profar pops out to Matt Olson.

2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Padres 7, Braves 0.

Padres seventh. C.J. Abrams pops out to Matt Olson. Trent Grisham grounds out to shortstop, Dansby Swanson to Matt Olson. Austin Nola reaches on error to deep right field, advances to 3rd. Fielding error by Eddie Rosario. Manny Machado homers to left field. Austin Nola scores. Jake Cronenworth flies out to center field to Adam Duvall.

2 runs, 1 hit, 1 error, 0 left on. Padres 9, Braves 0.

Padres eighth. Luke Voit reaches on error. Throwing error by Ozzie Albies. Eric Hosmer doubles to center field. Luke Voit to third. Wil Myers singles to shallow left field. Eric Hosmer to third. Luke Voit scores. Jurickson Profar out on a sacrifice fly to deep center field to Adam Duvall. Eric Hosmer scores. C.J. Abrams pops out to shallow center field to Dansby Swanson. Trent Grisham walks. Wil Myers to second. Austin Nola singles to right field. Trent Grisham to third. Wil Myers scores. Manny Machado flies out to center field to Adam Duvall.

3 runs, 3 hits, 1 error, 2 left on. Padres 12, Braves 0.

Braves ninth. Ozzie Albies homers to right field. Matt Olson strikes out swinging. Austin Riley strikes out swinging. Marcell Ozuna singles to center field. Travis d'Arnaud flies out to right field to Wil Myers.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Padres 12, Braves 1.