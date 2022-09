Braves second. Travis d'Arnaud doubles to deep left field. Marcell Ozuna lines out to shallow center field to Jean Segura. Michael Harris II grounds out to shallow infield, Rhys Hoskins to Bailey Falter. Travis d'Arnaud to third. Vaughn Grissom singles to shallow center field. Travis d'Arnaud scores. Orlando Arcia strikes out swinging.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Braves 1, Phillies 0.

Braves third. Robbie Grossman strikes out swinging. Dansby Swanson called out on strikes. William Contreras homers to center field. Austin Riley grounds out to shallow infield, Jean Segura to Rhys Hoskins.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Braves 2, Phillies 0.

Braves fourth. Travis d'Arnaud strikes out swinging. Marcell Ozuna singles to center field. Michael Harris II homers to left field. Marcell Ozuna scores. Vaughn Grissom singles to shallow infield. Orlando Arcia singles to shallow left field. Vaughn Grissom to third. Robbie Grossman strikes out swinging. Dansby Swanson singles to center field. Orlando Arcia to second. Vaughn Grissom scores. William Contreras singles to shallow center field. Dansby Swanson to third. Orlando Arcia scores. Austin Riley strikes out swinging.

4 runs, 6 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Braves 6, Phillies 0.

Phillies sixth. Kyle Schwarber flies out to left field to Marcell Ozuna. Rhys Hoskins doubles to deep left field. Bryce Harper homers to left field. Rhys Hoskins scores. J.T. Realmuto grounds out to first base to Austin Riley. Alec Bohm grounds out to shortstop, Orlando Arcia to Austin Riley.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Braves 6, Phillies 2.

Phillies seventh. Brandon Marsh reaches on error. Fielding error by Austin Riley. Jean Segura singles to shallow center field. Brandon Marsh to second. Bryson Stott reaches on a fielder's choice to first base. Jean Segura out at second. Brandon Marsh to third. Nick Maton out on a sacrifice fly to center field to Michael Harris II. Brandon Marsh scores. Kyle Schwarber walks. Bryson Stott to second. Rhys Hoskins strikes out swinging.

1 run, 1 hit, 1 error, 2 left on. Braves 6, Phillies 3.