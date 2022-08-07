Atlanta-N.Y. Mets Runs

Mets third. Brandon Nimmo singles to second base. Starling Marte strikes out swinging. Francisco Lindor singles to shallow left field. Brandon Nimmo to third. Pete Alonso doubles to left field. Francisco Lindor scores. Brandon Nimmo scores. Daniel Vogelbach walks. Jeff McNeil flies out to center field to Michael Harris II. Mark Canha doubles to deep left center field. Daniel Vogelbach scores. Pete Alonso scores. Luis Guillorme flies out to center field to Michael Harris II.
4 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Mets 4, Braves 0.