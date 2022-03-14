Atlanta Hawks Stax

|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Young
|62
|34.8
|578-1263
|.458
|184-478
|400-446
|.897
|1740
|28.1
|Collins
|54
|30.8
|339-644
|.526
|64-176
|134-169
|.793
|876
|16.2
|Bogdanovic
|49
|29.6
|253-585
|.432
|122-344
|61-73
|.836
|689
|14.1
|Hunter
|39
|29.7
|185-410
|.451
|54-140
|90-119
|.756
|514
|13.2
|Reddish
|34
|23.4
|138-343
|.402
|58-153
|72-80
|.900
|406
|11.9
|Huerter
|59
|29.3
|271-589
|.460
|119-309
|31-39
|.795
|692
|11.7
|Oliver
|2
|21.5
|10-15
|.667
|1-3
|2-3
|.667
|23
|11.5
|Gallinari
|56
|24.5
|199-470
|.423
|91-235
|126-140
|.900
|615
|11.0
|Capela
|59
|27.7
|283-467
|.606
|0-1
|64-139
|.460
|630
|10.7
|Brown
|3
|27.7
|9-25
|.360
|6-15
|5-6
|.833
|29
|9.7
|Okongwu
|33
|21.0
|117-166
|.705
|0-0
|55-75
|.733
|289
|8.8
|Iwundu
|3
|27.3
|8-18
|.444
|3-5
|3-4
|.750
|22
|7.3
|Williams
|47
|14.5
|111-276
|.402
|32-92
|54-62
|.871
|308
|6.6
|M.Hill
|3
|15.3
|5-8
|.625
|3-5
|4-4
|1.000
|17
|5.7
|Wright
|62
|17.8
|95-213
|.446
|31-87
|41-49
|.837
|262
|4.2
|Luwawu-Cabarrot
|39
|11.7
|50-130
|.385
|32-87
|17-20
|.850
|149
|3.8
|Dieng
|40
|8.9
|50-104
|.481
|26-60
|17-24
|.708
|143
|3.6
|Mays
|24
|8.8
|32-62
|.516
|8-25
|8-9
|.889
|80
|3.3
|Knox
|10
|6.9
|7-23
|.304
|1-12
|4-6
|.667
|19
|1.9
|Johnson
|16
|4.3
|11-22
|.500
|3-8
|4-6
|.667
|29
|1.8
|Stephenson
|6
|11.7
|5-13
|.385
|0-3
|1-2
|.500
|11
|1.8
|Cooper
|11
|3.2
|3-14
|.214
|1-6
|0-0
|.000
|7
|0.6
|S.Hill
|13
|10.7
|3-20
|.150
|2-13
|0-0
|.000
|8
|0.6
|Barber
|3
|4.3
|0-4
|.000
|0-0
|0-4
|.000
|0
|0.0
|TEAM
|67
|240.4
|2762-5884
|.469
|841-2257
|1193-1479
|.807
|7558
|112.8
|OPPONENTS
|67
|240.4
|2802-5962
|.470
|871-2392
|1035-1294
|.800
|7510
|112.1
___