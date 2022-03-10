Atlanta Hawks Stax

|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Young
|60
|34.7
|557-1226
|.454
|176-464
|376-420
|.895
|1666
|27.8
|Collins
|53
|30.9
|336-636
|.528
|64-173
|131-166
|.789
|867
|16.4
|Bogdanovic
|47
|29.5
|244-561
|.435
|119-328
|58-70
|.829
|665
|14.1
|Hunter
|37
|29.7
|175-393
|.445
|51-135
|86-115
|.748
|487
|13.2
|Reddish
|34
|23.4
|138-343
|.402
|58-153
|72-80
|.900
|406
|11.9
|Huerter
|57
|29.1
|260-566
|.459
|111-292
|31-39
|.795
|662
|11.6
|Oliver
|2
|21.5
|10-15
|.667
|1-3
|2-3
|.667
|23
|11.5
|Gallinari
|54
|24.4
|188-448
|.420
|87-225
|124-138
|.899
|587
|10.9
|Capela
|57
|27.9
|271-453
|.598
|0-1
|64-139
|.460
|606
|10.6
|Brown
|3
|27.7
|9-25
|.360
|6-15
|5-6
|.833
|29
|9.7
|Okongwu
|31
|21.0
|109-149
|.732
|0-0
|52-70
|.743
|270
|8.7
|Iwundu
|3
|27.3
|8-18
|.444
|3-5
|3-4
|.750
|22
|7.3
|Williams
|45
|14.6
|109-266
|.410
|32-88
|54-62
|.871
|304
|6.8
|M.Hill
|3
|15.3
|5-8
|.625
|3-5
|4-4
|1.000
|17
|5.7
|Wright
|60
|18.1
|93-211
|.441
|31-87
|41-49
|.837
|258
|4.3
|Luwawu-Cabarrot
|38
|12.0
|50-130
|.385
|32-87
|17-20
|.850
|149
|3.9
|Dieng
|40
|8.9
|50-104
|.481
|26-60
|17-24
|.708
|143
|3.6
|Mays
|24
|8.8
|32-62
|.516
|8-25
|8-9
|.889
|80
|3.3
|Knox
|10
|6.9
|7-23
|.304
|1-12
|4-6
|.667
|19
|1.9
|Johnson
|16
|4.3
|11-22
|.500
|3-8
|4-6
|.667
|29
|1.8
|Stephenson
|6
|11.7
|5-13
|.385
|0-3
|1-2
|.500
|11
|1.8
|Cooper
|11
|3.2
|3-14
|.214
|1-6
|0-0
|.000
|7
|0.6
|S.Hill
|13
|10.7
|3-20
|.150
|2-13
|0-0
|.000
|8
|0.6
|Barber
|3
|4.3
|0-4
|.000
|0-0
|0-4
|.000
|0
|0.0
|TEAM
|65
|240.4
|2673-5710
|.468
|815-2188
|1154-1436
|.804
|7315
|112.5
|OPPONENTS
|65
|240.4
|2716-5791
|.469
|844-2325
|1000-1251
|.799
|7276
|111.9
___