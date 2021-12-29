Atlanta Hawks Stax

|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Young
|30
|34.3
|283-621
|.456
|79-213
|175-195
|.897
|820
|27.3
|Collins
|32
|32.6
|212-386
|.549
|44-103
|96-121
|.793
|564
|17.6
|Reddish
|29
|24.2
|126-303
|.416
|55-140
|65-72
|.903
|372
|12.8
|Bogdanovic
|24
|28.8
|104-252
|.413
|51-141
|22-29
|.759
|281
|11.7
|Capela
|31
|29.6
|155-274
|.566
|0-1
|37-79
|.468
|347
|11.2
|Hunter
|11
|27.8
|50-111
|.450
|15-38
|4-10
|.400
|119
|10.8
|Huerter
|28
|27.6
|117-253
|.462
|49-129
|12-14
|.857
|295
|10.5
|Okongwu
|3
|22.3
|12-17
|.706
|0-0
|7-7
|1.000
|31
|10.3
|Gallinari
|26
|21.8
|80-193
|.415
|41-98
|48-52
|.923
|249
|9.6
|Williams
|24
|13.6
|59-150
|.393
|15-44
|26-32
|.813
|159
|6.6
|Mays
|11
|9.3
|18-31
|.581
|3-11
|6-6
|1.000
|45
|4.1
|Brown
|1
|30.0
|1-7
|.143
|0-3
|2-2
|1.000
|4
|4.0
|Luwawu-Cabarrot
|22
|12.6
|29-79
|.367
|19-52
|10-11
|.909
|87
|4.0
|Wright
|30
|16.5
|41-96
|.427
|15-33
|15-19
|.789
|112
|3.7
|Dieng
|28
|9.8
|35-76
|.461
|16-40
|16-21
|.762
|102
|3.6
|Johnson
|10
|5.0
|8-17
|.471
|2-6
|4-6
|.667
|22
|2.2
|Iwundu
|1
|23.0
|1-5
|.200
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|2
|2.0
|M.Hill
|2
|8.0
|0-0
|.000
|0-0
|4-4
|1.000
|4
|2.0
|Stephenson
|4
|12.8
|3-10
|.300
|0-3
|1-2
|.500
|7
|1.8
|S.Hill
|13
|10.7
|3-20
|.150
|2-13
|0-0
|.000
|8
|0.6
|Cooper
|8
|3.8
|2-12
|.167
|0-4
|0-0
|.000
|4
|0.5
|Barber
|2
|3.0
|0-2
|.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|TEAM
|33
|240.0
|1339-2915
|.459
|406-1072
|550-682
|.806
|3634
|110.1
|OPPONENTS
|33
|240.0
|1355-2956
|.458
|430-1228
|480-601
|.799
|3620
|109.7
___