Atlanta-Chicago Cubs Runs

Braves first. Ronald Acuna Jr. grounds out to shortstop, David Bote to Anthony Rizzo. Freddie Freeman homers to right field. Marcell Ozuna walks. Travis d'Arnaud homers to left field. Marcell Ozuna scores. Dansby Swanson flies out to deep center field to Ian Happ. Ehire Adrianza homers to right field. Austin Riley hit by pitch. Guillermo Heredia homers to center field. Austin Riley scores. Bryse Wilson grounds out to third base, Kris Bryant to Anthony Rizzo.

6 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Braves 6, Cubs 0.

Cubs first. Ian Happ singles to shallow center field. Willson Contreras grounds out to shallow infield. Ian Happ out at second. Anthony Rizzo homers to right field. Kris Bryant singles to second base. Joc Pederson walks. Kris Bryant to second. Javier Baez singles to shallow infield. Joc Pederson to third. Kris Bryant scores. Throwing error by Austin Riley. Jason Heyward grounds out to second base, Ehire Adrianza to Freddie Freeman.

2 runs, 4 hits, 1 error, 2 left on. Braves 6, Cubs 2.

Cubs third. Anthony Rizzo homers to deep left center field. Kris Bryant flies out to center field to Guillermo Heredia. Joc Pederson flies out to deep center field to Guillermo Heredia. Javier Baez strikes out on a foul tip.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Braves 6, Cubs 3.

Braves fourth. Ronald Acuna Jr. walks. Freddie Freeman walks. Ronald Acuna Jr. to second. Marcell Ozuna grounds out to shallow infield, Anthony Rizzo to Kyle Hendricks. Freddie Freeman to second. Ronald Acuna Jr. to third. Travis d'Arnaud out on a sacrifice fly to right field to Jason Heyward. Freddie Freeman out at third. Ronald Acuna Jr. scores.

1 run, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Braves 7, Cubs 3.

Braves sixth. Freddie Freeman doubles to left field. Marcell Ozuna singles to left field. Freddie Freeman scores. Travis d'Arnaud doubles to right field. Marcell Ozuna to third. Dansby Swanson hit by pitch. Ehire Adrianza out on a sacrifice fly to deep center field to Ian Happ. Dansby Swanson to second. Travis d'Arnaud to third. Marcell Ozuna scores. Austin Riley hit by pitch. Guillermo Heredia homers to deep left center field. Austin Riley scores. Dansby Swanson scores. Travis d'Arnaud scores. Bryse Wilson strikes out swinging. Johan Camargo pops out to shallow left field to Kris Bryant.

6 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Braves 13, Cubs 3.

Cubs eighth. Anthony Rizzo pops out to shallow left field to Austin Riley. Kris Bryant flies out to deep center field to Guillermo Heredia. Joc Pederson triples to deep right center field. Javier Baez doubles to deep left center field. Joc Pederson scores. Jason Heyward flies out to right field to Ehire Adrianza.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Braves 13, Cubs 4.