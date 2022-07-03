Atlanta 90, Seattle 76

Stewart 5-14 7-9 19, Williams 2-4 4-5 8, Magbegor 3-6 0-0 7, Bird 2-7 0-0 6, Loyd 3-9 2-2 9, Lavender 2-4 2-2 8, Talbot 1-3 0-0 2, Charles 1-6 0-0 2, January 1-4 6-6 8, Prince 2-6 2-2 7. Totals 22-63 23-26 76.
- Darien’s boys’ 4x400 relay takes fourth at National meet
- Darien boys volleyball scores FCIAC three-peat
- Brian Minicus earns Patriot League honors with Colgate lax
- No. 1 Darien girls lacrosse tops No. 3 Wilton, remains unbeaten
- Wave by the numbers
- Harlem Wizards basketball team coming back to Darien
- Darien ice hockey teams excel in the postseason
- Dupont leads Darien swimmers at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Hockey and hoops playoffs and postseason...
- Darien blanks Trumbull in FCIAC boys ice hockey quarters
Recommended