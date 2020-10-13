Recommended Video:

Atlanta Los Angeles
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 35 5 8 5 Totals 31 1 4 1
Acuña Jr. cf-rf 5 1 1 0 Betts rf 4 0 0 0
Freeman 1b 4 1 1 1 Seager ss 4 0 1 0
Ozuna dh 5 1 2 1 Turner 3b 4 0 1 0
d'Arnaud c 4 0 1 0 Muncy 1b 3 0 0 0
Albies 2b 5 1 2 2 Smith c 4 0 0 0
Swanson ss 3 0 0 0 Bellinger cf 4 0 0 0
Duvall lf 0 0 0 0 Pollock dh 3 0 1 0
Pache ph-cf 1 0 0 0 Hernández 2b 3 1 1 1
Sandoval ph-3b 0 0 0 0 Taylor lf 2 0 0 0
Markakis rf-lf 3 0 0 0
Culberson ph-rf 1 0 0 0
Riley 3b-lf 4 1 1 1
Atlanta 100 000 004 5
Los Angeles 000 010 000 1

LOB_Atlanta 10, Los Angeles 5. 2B_Ozuna (1), Acuña Jr. (1). HR_Freeman (1), Riley (1), Albies (1), Hernández (1). SB_Swanson (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Atlanta
Fried 6 4 1 1 2 9
Martin 1 0 0 0 0 1
Smith W,1-0 1 0 0 0 0 1
Melancon 1 0 0 0 0 0
Los Angeles
Buehler 5 3 1 1 5 7
Graterol 1 0 0 0 0 1
May 1 2-3 1 0 0 1 2
González 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Treinen L,0-1 1-3 3 3 3 0 0
McGee 2-3 1 1 1 0 1

Buehler pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.

HBP_May (Sandoval). WP_Buehler.

Umpires_Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Jim Reynolds; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Dan Iassogna; Right, James Hoye; Left, Alan Porter.

T_3:22. A_10,700 (40,300).