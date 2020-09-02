Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
INDIANA Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Burke 18:43 4-8 0-0 1-2 2 0 9
Dupree 13:37 2-5 0-0 0-0 1 0 4
Achonwa 24:17 4-6 2-3 3-9 5 0 10
Allemand 32:35 1-6 2-4 1-7 5 3 5
K.Mitchell 24:44 7-14 5-6 0-0 1 4 20
McCowan 27:09 5-11 10-12 5-7 0 4 20
T.Mitchell 21:17 5-10 3-3 1-5 0 3 14
Smalls 15:16 1-3 0-0 1-1 2 0 3
Cox 14:57 2-6 0-1 1-5 1 1 5
Doyle 7:25 0-1 0-0 0-0 2 0 0
Totals 200:00 31-70 22-29 13-36 19 15 90

Percentages: FG .443, FT .759.

3-Point Goals: 6-19, .316 (Smalls 1-1, Cox 1-2, K.Mitchell 1-3, T.Mitchell 1-3, Allemand 1-4, Burke 1-4, Achonwa 0-1, Doyle 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 5 (McCowan 3, Achonwa, Cox).

Turnovers: 12 (McCowan 3, T.Mitchell 3, Achonwa 2, Allemand 2, Burke, Cox).

Steals: 6 (Achonwa 2, Doyle, K.Mitchell, McCowan, Smalls).

Technical Fouls: None..

FG FT Reb
ATLANTA Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Billings 21:27 2-5 0-2 0-4 1 3 4
Laney 27:05 5-10 4-4 1-2 4 1 16
E.Williams 23:23 4-6 2-2 1-4 0 3 10
Carter 27:37 7-15 8-10 1-2 6 2 22
C.Williams 29:09 9-15 2-2 2-6 4 3 22
Johnson 23:40 4-8 2-2 1-8 0 6 13
Dietrick 22:08 3-4 0-0 0-2 5 1 7
Brown 10:58 1-2 0-0 0-2 0 5 2
Stricklen 10:33 2-4 0-0 0-2 1 1 6
Agnew 2:04 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Davis 1:24 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Brewer 0:32 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200:00 37-69 18-22 6-32 21 25 102

Percentages: FG .536, FT .818.

3-Point Goals: 10-20, .500 (Johnson 3-6, Laney 2-3, C.Williams 2-4, Stricklen 2-4, Dietrick 1-1, Carter 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 2 (E.Williams, Johnson).

Turnovers: 9 (Dietrick 2, E.Williams 2, Laney 2, Brown, C.Williams, Carter).

Steals: 7 (Dietrick 2, Billings, Brown, C.Williams, Carter, E.Williams).

Technical Fouls: None..

Indiana 27 11 26 26 90
Atlanta 27 16 25 34 102

T_1:53.