Atkinson scores 23 to lift Yale over Vermont 65-52

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Paul Atkinson tossed in 23 points as Yale topped Vermont 65-52 on Sunday.

Atkinson hit 9 of 11 shots and added seven rebounds for the Bulldogs (6-3). Jordan Bruner had 17 points and nine rebounds as Yale won for the third straight time and improved to 3-0 at home.

Anthony Lamb had 18 points and seven rebounds for the Catamounts (6-3), but he made just 8 of 23 shots from the floor, including 2 of 12 from 3-point range. Stef Smith, Vermont’s second-leading scorer at 14 points per game, missed all seven of his shots and was held scoreless.

Yale shot 42% from the floor. The Bulldogs sank 6 of 19 from 3-point range (32%) and made 15 of 17 free throws. Vermont shot 36% overall, made just 5 of 28 from distance (18%) and hit 5 of 7 foul shots.

