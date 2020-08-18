Astros top Rockies 2-1 in 11; Greinke, Senzatela fine thru 9

HOUSTON (AP) — Myles Straw’s RBI single with one out in the 11th inning lifted the Houston Astros over the Colorado Rockies 2-1 on Tuesday, extending their winning streak to a season-high six games.

The back-and-forth finish came after the teams were scoreless going into extra innings, highlighted by splendid performances from starters Zack Greinke and Antonio Senzatela.

The right-handers had nearly identical lines: They both went eight innings, allowed just three singles and walked none. Greinke struck out seven for Houston, one more than Senzatela.

After both teams scored in the 10th, Abraham Toro started Houston’s 11th on second base and the Rockies intentionally walked pinch-hitter Carlos Correa. A sacrifice bunt by pinch-hitter Garrett Stubbs moved up the runners and Straw singled to left field off Jairo Díaz (0-1).

Andre Scrubb (1-0) walked one in a scoreless 11th for the win.

The Astros wrapped up a 7-1 homestand after losing five in a row. The Rockies have dropped five of their last six.

Raimel Tapia hit an RBI single with two outs in the 10th to put Colorado up 1-0. A sacrifice fly by Kyle Tucker scored Alex Bregman and tied it in the bottom of the 10th.

The eight innings matched a career high for Senzatela, who last got through eight on May 26, 2017, against St. Louis. And he’s just the third pitcher in Rockies history to pitch eight or more scoreless innings and not get a win.

Enoli Paredes struck out two in the ninth for Houston and Daniel Bard struck out one in the ninth to send it to the 10th.

Greinke allowed two singles in the first inning and Charlie Blackmon singled to start the fourth, but still faced the minimum in that inning after Nolan Arenado grounded into a double play.

Grienke didn’t allow a baserunner after that, sailing through the next four innings with the help of several groundouts. He finished his outing strong when Tapia grounded out to start the eighth before Greinke struck out Ryan McMahon and Sam Hilliard on just seven pitches to end his day.

Senzatela didn’t allow a hit until a single by Bregman with two outs in the fourth inning. Yuli Gurriel followed with a single, but Tucker grounded into a forceout to end the inning.

The Astros got a single from Straw with one out in the sixth and he stole second base. But he was left stranded when Senzatela retired Josh Reddick and Bregman to end the inning.

That was the first of eight straight batters Senzatela retired to wrap up his outing.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rockies: CF David Dahl was scratched from Tuesday’s lineup because of tightness in his lower back. He was replaced Hilliard.

Astros: Houston placed DH Yordan Alvarez on the injured list with right knee discomfort retroactive to Sunday. Alvarez, last year’s AL Rookie of the Year, missed the beginning of the season after being diagnosed with COVID-19 and played just two games before he was shelved again because of the knee problem. ... OF George Springer was scratched from Tuesday’s lineup because of soreness in his right wrist. Springer was injured sliding on Monday night. ... Manager Dusty Baker said Tuesday that right-hander Justin Verlander played catch on Monday for the first time since he was injured and felt good. Verlander has been on the injured list since July 25 with a strained right forearm.

UP NEXT

Houston’s Framber Valdez (1-2, 1.90) opposes Ryan Castellani (0-0, 1.04) when this series moves to Denver for two games starting on Wednesday night.

