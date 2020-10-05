Astros and A's add pitching to AL Division Series rosters

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Oakland Athletics added pitcher Jordan Weems to their AL Division Series roster against the Houston Astros.

The right-handed reliever made his major league debut on July 28 against Colorado, giving up two runs in four innings. He had a 3.21 ERA in 14 innings during the pandemic-shortened regular season.

“It was tough not having him in the first round,” A's manager Bob Melvin said. “(With) five games in a row, we’ve talked about the potential of using your bullpen that much more. It's nice to have a lot of pitching.”

The A's will carry 14 pitchers and 14 position players for the best-of-five series beginning Monday at Dodger Stadium. They dropped infielder Vimael Machin, who didn't appear in the wild-card series win over the Chicago White Sox.

The Astros added right-handed reliever Luis Garcia to their roster for the ALDS. He had a 2.92 ERA in 12 1/3 innings during the regular season.

They will carry 13 pitchers and 15 position players. They dropped reserve infielder Jake Mayfield.

FILE - In this Nov. 1, 2017, file photo, members of the Los Angeles Dodgers watch as the Houston Astros celebrate their win in Game 7 of baseball's World Series in Los Angeles. The Astros won 5-1 to win the series 4-3. The Astros are returning to Dodger Stadium, the scene of the crime. The Dodgers won't be there, but their fans surely won't let the visitors forget. While the Dodgers head to Texas for the NL Division Series, their ballpark is hosting the American League Division Series in a postseason relocated due to the coronavirus pandemic. On Monday, Oct. 5, the Astros and Oakland Athletics will open their ALDS matchup at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. less FILE - In this Nov. 1, 2017, file photo, members of the Los Angeles Dodgers watch as the Houston Astros celebrate their win in Game 7 of baseball's World Series in Los Angeles. The Astros won 5-1 to win the ... more Photo: Alex Gallardo, AP Photo: Alex Gallardo, AP Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Astros and A's add pitching to AL Division Series rosters 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

