Astros' Àlvarez unanimous pick for AL Rookie of the Year

NEW YORK (AP) — Yordan Àlvarez of the Houston Astros has been unanimously chosen AL Rookie of the Year.

The slugging designated hitter earned all 30 first-place votes in balloting by the Baseball Writers' Association of America revealed Monday night. He's the 24th unanimous pick. Mets slugger Pete Alonso could become the 25th when the NL prize is unveiled later Monday.

The 22-year-old from Cuba ranked second among AL rookies with 27 homers despite playing 87 games after debuting in June. He batted .313, drove in 78 runs and had a 1.067 OPS for the pennant-winning Astros. He struggled at times in the postseason, but that was after voting had concluded.

He's the third Houston player to win the award, following teammate Carlos Correa in 2015 and Hall of Famer Jeff Bagwell in 1991.

Àlvarez easily beat out the other AL finalists, with Orioles left-hander John Means second and Rays infielder Brandon Lowe third.

Houston Astros' Yuli Gurriel (10) celebrates with Yordan Alvarez past Washington Nationals catcher Yan Gomes after his home run during the second inning of Game 7 of the baseball World Series Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, in Houston. less Houston Astros' Yuli Gurriel (10) celebrates with Yordan Alvarez past Washington Nationals catcher Yan Gomes after his home run during the second inning of Game 7 of the baseball World Series Wednesday, Oct. ... more Photo: Sue Ogrocki, AP Photo: Sue Ogrocki, AP Image 1 of / 4 Caption Close Astros' Àlvarez unanimous pick for AL Rookie of the Year 1 / 4 Back to Gallery

___

Follow Jake Seiner: https://twitter.com/Jake_Seiner

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports