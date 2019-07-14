https://www.darientimes.com/sports/article/Astros-7-Rangers-6-11-innings-14094131.php
Astros 7, Rangers 6, 11 innings,
|Houston
|Texas
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Sprnger rf
|4
|2
|0
|1
|Choo dh
|3
|2
|1
|1
|Altuve 2b
|6
|3
|4
|1
|Da.Sntn 2b
|5
|2
|2
|1
|Bregman ss
|5
|1
|2
|1
|Andrus ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Brntley lf
|4
|0
|2
|2
|Mazara rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Straw pr-lf
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Gallo lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Alvarez dh
|6
|0
|1
|1
|Frsythe 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Gurriel 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|W.Clhun ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|White 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|A.Cbrra 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Stassi c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Guzman 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Reddick ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|DShelds cf
|5
|1
|2
|2
|R.Chrns c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mathis c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Mrsnick cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Odor ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Fdrwicz c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|43
|7
|13
|7
|Totals
|40
|6
|6
|5
|Houston
|201
|011
|000
|02—7
|Texas
|202
|000
|100
|01—6
E_Forsythe (6), Springer (2), Altuve (5), Bregman (8). LOB_Houston 10, Texas 6. 2B_Altuve 2 (13), Alvarez (8), Da.Santana (13), Mazara (20). 3B_Marisnick (2). HR_Bregman (24), Choo (15), Da.Santana (11), DeShields (3). SB_Da.Santana (11). SF_Brantley (2), Mazara (4).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Houston
|Miley
|6
|2-3
|4
|5
|3
|1
|5
|Harris
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Pressly
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|James W,4-0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|R.Osuna S,20-23
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Texas
|Minor
|5
|7
|4
|4
|3
|7
|P.Valdez
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sampson
|2
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Ch.Martin
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|B.Martin L,1-1
|1
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|2
|0
|Biddle
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
HBP_by Miley (Choo). WP_James.
Umpires_Home, Mike Muchlinski; First, Tim Timmons; Second, Mike Winters; Third, Nick Mahrley.
T_4:09. A_42,452 (49,115).
