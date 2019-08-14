Astros 6, White Sox 2

Houston Chicago ab r h bi ab r h bi Sprnger rf 5 1 2 1 Jay rf 3 0 1 0 Altuve 2b 4 1 2 1 Ti.Andr ss 4 0 0 0 Brntley lf 4 0 1 0 J.Abreu 1b 4 1 2 1 Correa ss 4 0 0 0 We.Cstl c 4 0 1 0 Alvarez dh 3 1 0 0 El.Jmen lf 4 0 1 1 Gurriel 1b 4 2 2 0 Goins 3b 3 0 1 0 A.Diaz 3b 2 0 0 0 Y.Sanch 2b 4 0 0 0 R.Chrns c 5 0 2 2 Skole dh 3 0 1 0 Mrsnick cf 3 1 0 0 Engel cf 2 1 0 0 Totals 34 6 9 4 Totals 31 2 7 2

Houston 101 001 111—6 Chicago 000 110 000—2

DP_Houston 2, Chicago 1. LOB_Houston 11, Chicago 5. 2B_Brantley (33), Gurriel (32), J.Abreu (26), El.Jimenez (9). HR_Springer (26), Altuve (21). SB_Marisnick (10).

IP H R ER BB SO Houston Greinke W,12-4 6 7 2 2 2 6 Harris H,20 1 0 0 0 0 2 Pressly H,25 1 0 0 0 0 1 McHugh 1 0 0 0 0 0 Chicago Cease L,2-5 6 5 4 2 5 2 Herrera 2-3 0 0 0 2 1 J.Fry 1 3 1 1 1 0 Osich 1 1-3 1 1 1 2 2

Cease pitched to 1 batter in the 7th

HBP_by Greinke (Engel). WP_Osich.

Umpires_Home, Todd Tichenor; First, Tom Woodring; Second, Phil Cuzzi; Third, Tom Hallion.

T_3:17.