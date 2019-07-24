Astros 4, Athletics 2

Oakland Houston ab r h bi ab r h bi Semien ss 4 1 1 0 Sprnger cf-rf 4 1 1 2 M.Chpmn 3b 4 0 0 0 Altuve 2b 4 1 3 2 M.Olson 1b 4 0 1 0 Bregman 3b 4 0 0 0 Canha rf 4 0 1 0 Brntley lf 4 0 0 0 Lureano cf 4 1 1 0 Mrsnick cf 0 0 0 0 K.Davis dh 4 0 1 0 Alvarez dh 3 0 0 0 Grssman lf 4 0 1 1 Gurriel 1b 3 0 1 0 Hrrmann c 3 0 0 0 Reddick rf-lf 3 0 0 0 Profar 2b 2 0 0 0 R.Chrns c 2 2 1 0 Straw ss 2 0 0 0 Totals 33 2 6 1 Totals 29 4 6 4

Oakland 100 000 001—2 Houston 002 020 00x—4

E_Bregman (9), Reddick (5). DP_Houston 1. LOB_Oakland 6, Houston 3. 2B_Altuve (16), R.Chirinos (15). HR_Springer (23), Altuve (15). SB_Profar (7). S_Straw (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Oakland Bassitt L,7-5 6 5 4 4 0 7 Trivino 1 0 0 0 0 1 Treinen 1 1 0 0 0 1 Houston Verlander W,13-4 6 2 1 0 2 11 Harris H,16 1 1 0 0 0 2 Pressly H,23 1 1 0 0 0 0 R.Osuna S,23-27 1 2 1 1 0 1

HBP_by Bassitt (R.Chirinos).

Umpires_Home, John Tumpane; First, Ben May; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Kerwin Danley.

T_2:42. A_41,838 (41,168).