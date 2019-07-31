Houston Cleveland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Sprnger cf 4 0 0 0 Lindor ss 4 0 0 0
Altuve 2b 4 1 3 0 Mercado cf 4 0 0 0
Brntley lf 4 0 1 1 C.Sntna 1b 3 0 0 0
Bregman 3b 4 0 1 0 Kipnis 2b 3 0 0 0
Alvarez dh 3 0 1 0 Jo.Rmir 3b 3 0 0 0
Correa ss 4 0 0 0 Bauers dh 3 0 0 0
Gurriel 1b 4 0 1 0 R.Perez c 3 0 1 0
Reddick rf 4 0 0 0 G.Allen lf 3 0 1 0
R.Chrns c 3 1 2 1 Naquin rf 3 0 0 0
Totals 34 2 9 2 Totals 29 0 2 0
Houston 000 020 000—2
Cleveland 000 000 000—0

DP_Cleveland 1. LOB_Houston 6, Cleveland 2. 2B_Altuve (17). HR_R.Chirinos (13). SB_Lindor (17). CS_Altuve (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Houston
Verlander W,14-4 7 2 0 0 0 13
Harris H,17 1 0 0 0 0 2
R.Osuna S,24-28 1 0 0 0 0 0
Cleveland
Bieber L,10-4 7 9 2 2 1 8
Clippard 1 0 0 0 0 1
Wittgren 1 0 0 0 0 1

Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Chris Segal; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Hunter Wendelstedt.

T_2:44. A_21,589 (35,225).