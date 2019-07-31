Astros 2, Indians 0

Houston Cleveland ab r h bi ab r h bi Sprnger cf 4 0 0 0 Lindor ss 4 0 0 0 Altuve 2b 4 1 3 0 Mercado cf 4 0 0 0 Brntley lf 4 0 1 1 C.Sntna 1b 3 0 0 0 Bregman 3b 4 0 1 0 Kipnis 2b 3 0 0 0 Alvarez dh 3 0 1 0 Jo.Rmir 3b 3 0 0 0 Correa ss 4 0 0 0 Bauers dh 3 0 0 0 Gurriel 1b 4 0 1 0 R.Perez c 3 0 1 0 Reddick rf 4 0 0 0 G.Allen lf 3 0 1 0 R.Chrns c 3 1 2 1 Naquin rf 3 0 0 0 Totals 34 2 9 2 Totals 29 0 2 0

Houston 000 020 000—2 Cleveland 000 000 000—0

DP_Cleveland 1. LOB_Houston 6, Cleveland 2. 2B_Altuve (17). HR_R.Chirinos (13). SB_Lindor (17). CS_Altuve (3).

IP H R ER BB SO Houston Verlander W,14-4 7 2 0 0 0 13 Harris H,17 1 0 0 0 0 2 R.Osuna S,24-28 1 0 0 0 0 0 Cleveland Bieber L,10-4 7 9 2 2 1 8 Clippard 1 0 0 0 0 1 Wittgren 1 0 0 0 0 1

Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Chris Segal; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Hunter Wendelstedt.

T_2:44. A_21,589 (35,225).