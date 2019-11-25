Aspen Skiing says sees success in finding workers

ASPEN, Colo. (AP) — Aspen Skiing Co. says it has pretty much filled its workforce needs for Colorado’s 2019-20 ski season.

The Aspen Daily News reports that filling ski season jobs can be troublesome for many ski resorts in the region and elsewhere.

At its winter-season peak, Aspen Skiing will have between 4,000 and 4,500 employees. That total includes full-time, part-time and seasonal workers at its four mountain operations and the local hotels it owns, along with year-round salaried parent company positions.

Public relations manager Tucker Vest Burton says this year has been the best year for hiring for Aspen Skiing in its modern history.

She attributes that to the company’s new website, which has allowed it to promote jobs in a more seamless and effective way.

