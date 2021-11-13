As much as American players want wins, they crave respect RONALD BLUM, AP Sports Writer Nov. 13, 2021 Updated: Nov. 13, 2021 5:41 p.m.
1 of11 United States' Weston McKennie celebrates his goal with Tyler Adams, left, and Christian Pulisic during the second half of a FIFA World Cup qualifying soccer match against Mexico, Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, in Cincinnati. The U.S. won 2-0. Julio Cortez/AP Show More Show Less
2 of11 United States' Weston McKennie celebrates his goal with Tyler Adams, left, and Christian Pulisic during the second half of a FIFA World Cup qualifying soccer match against Mexico, Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, in Cincinnati. The U.S. won 2-0. Julio Cortez/AP Show More Show Less 3 of11
4 of11 U.S. forward Christian Pulisic (10) celebrates with teammate Tyler Adams (4) after scoring a goal during the second half of a FIFA World Cup qualifying soccer match against Mexico, Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, in Cincinnati. Jeff Dean/AP Show More Show Less
5 of11 United States' Tim Weah, left, goes up for the ball against Mexico's Hector Herrera during the first half of a FIFA World Cup qualifying soccer match, Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, in Cincinnati. Julio Cortez/AP Show More Show Less 6 of11
7 of11 U.S. midfielder Weston McKennie, center, celebrates with teammate Tim Weah (20) after scoring a goal during the second half of the team's FIFA World Cup qualifying soccer match against Mexico, Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, in Cincinnati. Jeff Dean/AP Show More Show Less
8 of11 United States' Weston McKennie (8) reacts after scoring a goal as teammate Tim Weah (20) looks on during the second half of a FIFA World Cup qualifying soccer match against Mexico, Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, in Cincinnati. The U.S. won 2-0. Julio Cortez/AP Show More Show Less 9 of11
10 of11 U.S. midfielder Yunus Musah (6) dribbles past Mexico midfielder Hector Herrera (16) during the first half of a FIFA World Cup qualifying soccer match Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, in Cincinnati. Jeff Dean/AP Show More Show Less
11 of11
CINCINNATI (AP) — As much as American soccer players want wins, they crave respect.
During a climb from soccer obscurity that began four decades ago, the U.S. has achieved milestone after milestone but carries its poor pedigree like a millstone as it tries to force its way into the world’s elite.