Army 78, Loyola (Md.) 55

Mann 4-9 0-1 8, Peterson 6-11 2-2 14, Roberts 3-6 2-4 9, C.Benson 1-4 0-0 2, Rucker 12-16 5-5 35, Caldwell 0-1 0-0 0, Cross 1-2 0-0 2, Small 1-2 0-0 3, Johnson 1-1 0-2 2, Ellis 1-2 1-1 3, Dove 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-54 10-15 78.
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies