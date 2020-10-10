https://www.darientimes.com/sports/article/Army-14-The-Citadel-9-15636594.php
Army 14, The Citadel 9
Recommended Video:
|The Citadel
|3
|0
|0
|6
|—
|9
|Army
|0
|7
|7
|0
|—
|14
CIT_FG Kintner 39, :00.
ARM_Donaldson 29 pass from J.Jones (Salyers kick), 2:57.
ARM_J.Jones 5 run (Salyers kick), 2:25.
CIT_D.Hampton 4 run (pass failed), 3:21.
A_5,344.
___
|CIT
|ARM
|First downs
|10
|16
|Rushes-yards
|46-148
|50-153
|Passing
|70
|75
|Comp-Att-Int
|4-9-2
|4-10-2
|Return Yards
|40
|11
|Punts-Avg.
|4-45.0
|4-49.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-0
|2-0
|Penalties-Yards
|3-30
|6-39
|Time of Possession
|30:51
|29:09
___
RUSHING_The Citadel, J.Adams 14-55, Wallace 8-33, Nwanze 10-24, Sessions 2-15, Rainey 7-10, D.Hampton 3-8, Webb 1-2, K.White 1-1. Army, J.Jones 17-49, Buchanan 8-31, Bellan 7-21, Murphy 3-20, Barnard 6-12, Robinson 5-11, Adkins 4-9.
PASSING_The Citadel, Rainey 1-5-2-50, J.Adams 3-4-0-20. Army, J.Jones 4-10-2-75.
RECEIVING_The Citadel, Webb 2-55, Wallace 1-10, D.Hampton 1-5. Army, Donaldson 2-39, Cameron 1-25, Robinson 1-11.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_The Citadel, Kintner 47.
View Comments