Sports

Ark.-Pine Bluff 36, Prairie View 31

Prairie View 14 7 3 7 31
Ark.-Pine Bluff 7 20 3 6 36
First Quarter

PV_Simmons 28 pass from Connley (Villagomez kick), 12:08

ARPB_Ballard III 34 pass from Perry (Piwniczka kick), 08:40

PV_Mullins 3 run (Villagomez kick), 02:23

Second Quarter

ARPB_Perry 1 run (Piwniczka kick), 13:21

ARPB_Wilkes 5 pass from Perry (kick blocked), 10:42

PV_O'Connor 18 pass from Connley (Villagomez kick), 08:52

ARPB_Ralph 31 pass from Perry (Piwniczka kick), 06:36

Third Quarter

ARPB_FG Piwniczka 42, 12:37

PV_FG Villagomez 25, 07:02

Fourth Quarter

ARPB_Wilkes 3 pass from Perry (pass failed), 12:14

PV_Riles 7 pass from Connley (Villagomez kick), 07:06

PV ARPB
First downs 24 18
Rushes-yards 25-70 42-145
Passing 340 201
Comp-Att-Int 25-50-3 16-33-1
Return Yards 152 86
Punts-Avg. 4-23.8 4-37.8
Fumbles-Lost 2-2 3-3
Penalty-Yards 11-107 11-84
Time of Possession 29:45 30:15

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Prairie View, Tr. Connley 13-67, To. Mullins 10-5, Tr. Smith 1-0, Tr. James 1-(minus 2). Ark.-Pine Bluff, Sk. Perry 12-45, Om. Allen Jr. 14-44, Ma. Clark 12-30, La. Williams 1-16, Jo. Wilkes 1-6, Ky. Herrera 2-4.

PASSING_Prairie View, Tr. Connley 24-49-3-341, Ty. Starks 1-1-0-(minus 1). Ark.-Pine Bluff, Sk. Perry 16-33-1-201.

RECEIVING_Prairie View, To. Mullins 10-114, Kh. Simmons 3-102, Co. Washington 3-46, Ka. Riles 4-42, Tr. O'Connor 1-18, Ch. Johnson 1-9, Ty. Holden 1-6, De. Jones 1-4, Ja. Howard 1-(minus 1). Ark.-Pine Bluff, Ty. Ralph 7-100, Ha. Ballard III 2-40, De. Miller 1-22, Jo. Wilkes 3-16, Je. Brown 2-12, Om. Allen Jr. 1-11.