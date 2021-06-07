Arizona earns Super Regionals berth with 5-2 win over UCSB

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Ryan Holgate had two hits, including a two-run home run in the sixth inning to give No. 5 overall seed Arizona some breathing room, and the Wildcats earned a berth in the Super Regionals by eliminating UC Santa Barbara 5-2 in the Tucson Regional on Sunday.

Arizona starter Chandler Murphy upped his record to 7-0 with the win, allowing one run while scattering seven hits in five innings. Five Wildcat relievers held the Gauchos (41-20) to three hits and an unearned run over the final four innings with Vince Vannelle getting the final three outs for his eighth save.