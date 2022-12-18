Arizona St. 91, San Diego 67

Nyarko 0-0 0-0 0, Earlington 5-14 1-2 12, McKinney 2-5 0-0 5, Sisoho Jawara 6-11 0-1 15, E.Williams 7-16 2-2 17, Pierre 2-9 1-1 7, Beniwal 1-1 0-1 3, Turner 2-6 1-1 6, Dahlke 1-2 0-2 2, Lynch 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-65 5-10 67.
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies