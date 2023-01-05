Arizona St. 77, Washington St. 71

Gueye 3-8 2-3 8, Jakimovski 1-7 0-0 2, Rodman 6-12 0-1 16, Bamba 4-10 1-1 9, Powell 3-6 2-2 10, Mullins 7-12 0-0 19, Houinsou 1-4 0-0 2, Darling 2-4 1-1 5, Rosario 0-0 0-0 0, Wilson 0-0 0-1 0, Diongue 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-63 6-9 71.
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies